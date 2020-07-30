Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for a Safety and Security Manager.

Job Vacancy: Safety and Security Manager Remuneration + benefits: £competitive 28 holiday days per year (including bank holidays) Long service holidays Free parking Subsidised gym membership Contract type: 35 hours per week; flexible over 7 days. Actual hours of duty will be determined by business needs as agreed with the Head of Operations. This role will include regular evening and weekend work as attendance on match days is essential. Location: Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Burnley, BB10 4BX Closing Date: Monday 24th August 2020, 9am Interview Date: TBC

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club with a rich history. As a proud founder member of the Football League, Burnley Football Club began life as a rugby club. However, 'Burnley Rovers' soon switched codes and became Burnley Football Club in 1882.

FA Cup campaigns gave way to organised football in 1888 with the foundation of the Football League - and since then Burnley have claimed every major honour, with the exception of the League Cup. We are now about to embark on our 5th season in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

Burnley Football Club is a special football club located in the heart of the town: we believe that Burnley is a special place – a home to extraordinary people like you.

We are now looking to recruit to the brand new role of Safety and Security Manager.

The safety of all staff and visitors to Turf Moor is fundamental and in accordance with legislation and company policy, this role will be responsible for ensuring the safety of all spectators and visitors on a matchday.

The individual will be an enthusiastic and motivated professional person and as an integral member of the club, you will be responsible for the implementation, management and development of all slub safety policies, ensuring compliance with legislative and other requirements as laid down by the relevant statutory and governing bodies. In addition to overseeing the clubs match day safety requirements, the individual will bring innovative ideas to the workplace, with a focus on improving and providing an exceptional match day experience and service for supporters and visitors to the Club. The successful candidate will be an ideas-driven, energetic, innovative and seasoned sales professional. They will be open to new challenges and full of initiative. They will be an exceptional communicator who is happy to work hard, as part of a fast-paced team.

Reporting to the Head of Operations, the Safety and Security Manager will be expected to:

Take responsibility for the overall management, leadership, and development of match day safety operation including preparation and close liaison with other departments with regards to the co-ordination of match day activities

Liaise with all associated authorities, such as safety certificate issuing authority, police, fire and ambulance, SGSA, local authority, FA, and Football League etc

Develop and implement all associated policy and documentation so as to comply fully with the club's ground safety certificate

Prepare contingency plans including arrangements for stopping or delaying an event in various circumstances, in conjunction with the police, fire and ambulance services

Consult with the police to arrange adequate policing and ensure that, where the Police are to be present at the stadium, there is a clear understanding of the division of duties and responsibility between them and the management

Monitor and manage department cost centres

Oversee and manage the stewarding contracts/requirements (recruitment, training, and deployment)

Deliver match day briefings with the appropriate match day staff/authorities.

Carry out pre-match safety checks

Manage pre and post-match internal briefings/debriefs

Attend at any necessary police/authority planning meetings

Formulate the necessary match day operational order, including risk assessments, stewarding plans, and other essential match day documentation

Ensure that a Safety Policy for Spectator Safety is in place and annually reviewed

Relevant administrative duties relating to fixtures, including necessary record keeping

Investigate and resolve customer care issues and complaints in an efficient and timely manner

Manage and lead the on-site security team

Continually develop, monitor, and review health, safety and security policies, procedures, and guidance

Monitor and manage health and safety training across the business to promote, develop and sustain a positive health and safety awareness culture

Provide effective health, safety and security advice, risk assessments and guidance.

Assist with the implementation of any new and existing requirements of legislation and guidance from relevant authorities

Willingness to attend training courses, including safeguarding, equality and diversity

Demonstrate the Burnley FC values at all times

Promote the Burnley FC brand and ethos in a professional, strong, and positive manner

Work alongside other team members to support in other departments as and when required to promote best practice.

This job description is issued as a guideline to assist you in your duties and is not exhaustive. The evolving nature and changing demands of our business mean this job description may be subject to change. You may, on occasions, be required to undertake additional or other duties within the context of this job description.

An ideal candidate will;

Hold the NVQ Level 4 in Spectator Safety Management (or working towards)

Be an experienced manager with a wide knowledge of the safety issues in relevant sporting venues

Have the ability to implement and manage safety procedures at all levels

Have experience working with large numbers of spectators/personnel

Have the ability to exceed supporter/customer expectation whilst operating within a budget

Hold excellent planning skills

Be a good communicator – written and oral skills, good judgement, confident, persuasive, approachable, dependable, uses initiative, professional

Be fully IT literate, including proficiency in Microsoft Office

Have excellent organisational skills, time management and prioritisation skills

Have customer facing experience and possess a natural aptitude in assisting people

Meticulous standards

Have a friendly, positive ‘can do’ and courteous attitude

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

