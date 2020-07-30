Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for an Academy Football Secretary.

Job Vacancy: Academy Football Secretary Remuneration + benefits: £22,500 per annum, rising to £25,000 per annum following a successful probation period 28 days holidays per year (including bank holidays) Long service holidays Free parking Subsidised gym membership Contract type: Permanent Full time: 35 hours per week Monday – Friday including possible evenings and weekends where required Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Habergham Drive, Padiham, BB12 8UA Closing Date: Monday 24th August 2020, 9am Should an adequate number of applications be received prior to the closing date, Burnley FC reserve the right to remove this advert. Interview Date: TBC

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club with a rich history. As a proud founder member of the Football League, Burnley Football Club began life as a rugby club. However, 'Burnley Rovers' soon switched codes and became Burnley Football Club in 1882.

FA Cup campaigns gave way to organised football in 1888 with the foundation of the Football League - and since then Burnley have claimed every major honour, with the exception of the League Cup. We are now about to embark on our 5th season in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

Burnley Football Club is a special football club located in the heart of the town: we believe that Burnley is a special place – a home to extraordinary people like you.

We are now looking to recruit to the role of Academy Football Secretary. This is fantastic time to join the Club following our Academy’s recent award of Category 1 status.

The successful candidate will be an experienced and motivated administrator. They will be an exceptional communicator who is happy to work hard, as part of a fast paced team.

Reporting to the Academy Manager and Head of Football Operations the Academy Football Secretary will be expected to:

Maintain all department filing systems, with specific responsibility for player files

Act as the super-user for the academy PMA system, aiding both staff and players and managing any associated issues

Provide support to the Academy Manager in areas such as diary management, minute taking and day to day running of the academy programme

Liaising with and supporting the academy management team (AMT) in respect to the end of season procedure for all development phases

Assist in the production and on-going attainment of ISO audit criteria

Assist the HR and People Manager in ensuring that academy staff HR files are up to date

Collate all academy staff timesheets, expenses, purchase orders, receipts, and invoices for managerial authorisation, and manage the petty cash process

Oversee and lead the administrative requirements for academy tours and tournaments

Be a key focus on the administration for U9-U18 age groups, for the club to demonstrate compliance with external rules and regulations.

Act as lead administrator for development phases U9-U18; including fixture details, transport coordination and parental communication

Liaise with academy departments regarding academy fixture and training details, updates on news, fixture information and locations, and with media so that they can update the website with relevant information

To be the point of contact for parents regarding any academy administrative queries.

Keep up to date with knowledge of current legislation and policies, communicating key changes to staff as appropriate

Manage registrations for U9-U18 players with the appropriate youth development forms

Assist the recruitment department in booking travel, transport, and accommodation for national and overseas trialists

Assist in the production of the required documentation for TMS international clearance data

Ensure each trialist entering the academy structure has been presented with the relevant documentation before the commencement of their trial period.

Assist with scout requests in line with club and academy protocol and league rules

To be able to work flexible and unsociable hours where the role of the job requires

To work towards agreed key performance indicators (KPIs)

Comply with all club policies

Promote the Burnley Football Club brand and ethos in a professional, strong and positive manner

Work alongside other team members to support in other areas of the organisation as and when required to promote best practice

A commitment to equality and diversity in the workplace and a willingness to undertake all relevant equality and diversity training.

An ideal candidate will have;

A minimum of two years in an administrative role

Previous experience of working within the sport industry (desirable)

A relevant qualification in business administration (desirable)

Knowledge of Elite Player Performance Pathway (EPPP) and Youth Development (YD)

Rules and experience of working with football regulations and authorities (desirable)

GCSE grade 4/C or above in English and Maths or equivalent

Proficient IT Skills with extensive experience in using both Windows and Mac

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to form strong relationships with players, parents, colleagues, and officials

Strong organisational skills, and able to multitask

The ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form, and then return it via email to the HR and People Manager, Ann-Marie Bradley, on ann-marie.bradley@burnleyfc.com.

Burnley FC is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

Burnley FC no longer accepts CV’s.

Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

* Due to a high demand in applications, the club will be unable to respond to those applicants who have not been shortlisted for interview.