Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Tarkowski Pride At Leading Clarets

Defender scores on first day as Premier League captain

1 Hour ago

James Tarkowksi declared his pride at captaining the Clarets as he led Burnley to another unbeaten game as part of their remarkable restart.

Since losing first their first game post-lockdown at Manchester City, Sean Dyche’s men have collected seven points from nine to move into the top 10 and get within three points of Arsenal in seventh place.

And Tarkowski’s first home goal of the season almost made it the perfect day for the defender, who replaced injured sidekick Ben Mee as skipper for the first time in the top flight.

“It nearly was. It’s disappointing from that aspect, but overall, it’s not a bad day at the office,” said Tarkowski whose close-range finish took the Clarets to within 10 minutes of a third successive win and above Sheffield United in the table in the chase for a possible European slot.

Tarkowski goal best angle.jpg

“It’s a shame for Ben, who’s been brilliant recently. It’s a great honour to lead Burnley out in the Premier League as captain.

“It’s something I’m really proud of, to lead out these lads who give everything week.

“I don’t think we’re too down about the fact it’s a draw. They’re a good side.

“They came out the blocks really fast but after that I thought we got control of the game and were pretty comfortable.

“It’s just a bit disappointing we were 1-0 up and feeling quite comfortable and not really looking in any danger.

“We maybe should have punished them and gone 2-0 up at some point.

“They had one chance from a set-piece and got a goal, which is a bit disappointing, but it’s another game unbeaten which is another pleasing aspect of it.”

Tarkowski header.jpg

As well as missing Mee – breaking up his central defensive partnership with Tarkowski after 55 success top-flight games – the Clarets were also without midfielder Jack Cork.

Both could miss the remainder of the season to leave Burnley’s resources severely stretched.

But Jay Rodriguez was back to start – along with Kevin Long – while there were welcome returns via the bench for Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood, while Robbie Brady was also back to strengthen the squad.

And Tarkowski isn’t looking for excuses on the back of a 1-1 draw as Dyche’s men keep battling on to remain in the chasing pack outside the top six.

“We are showing a great attitude,” he added. “It’s a shame for Ben because he hasn’t missed a game for so long. But this was an opportunity for Longy to come in and show what he’s all about and I thought he did really well.

“It’s not ideal but the lads who have come in have done brilliantly.

“We’re missing numbers but that’s the way it goes, and we’ve just got to keep getting back out there.

“The lads performed really well with a great attitude and a real appetite to go out and win games and perform well.

“It’s been pleasing in the last few games and hopefully we can keep that up in the final five games.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Sheffield United 1

Just now

James Tarkowski led by example as captain in the Premier League for the first time, although his goal wasn’t quite enough to give the Clarets a hat-trick of wins.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche On Blades Draw And Double Injury Setback

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche felt a point was a fair reward for his injury-ravaged squad in a competitive Turf Moor Roses clash.

Read full article

Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Sheffield United

3 Hours ago

A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Brownhill Grabs His Chance

5 Hours ago

Josh Brownhill should have been starting his first pre-season with the Clarets about now but has seized his chance early to make his mark on the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche On Blades Draw And Double Injury Setback

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche felt a point was a fair reward for his injury-ravaged squad in a competitive Turf Moor Roses clash.

Read full article

Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Sheffield United

3 Hours ago

A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Brownhill Grabs His Chance

5 Hours ago

Josh Brownhill should have been starting his first pre-season with the Clarets about now but has seized his chance early to make his mark on the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Thank You NHS

19 Hours ago

Read full article

View more