Club News

Tarkowski Is Clarets' First 'Player of the Restart'

Defender tops supporters' vote to win LoveBet prize for first five games back

3 Hours ago

James Tarkowski picks up the award for Player of the Restart part one.

James Tarkowski is the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Restart – Part 1.

Tarkowski topped a fans’ poll to land the prize for votes cast by supporters based on Burnley’s first five matches post-lockdown.

The central defender headed a shortlist, which also included striker Jay Rodriguez, goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Tarkowski helped the Clarets bounce back from defeat at Manchester City to collect three wins and a draw in the period covered.

All three wins – against Watford, Crystal Palace and West Ham – came with the help of clean sheets as the Clarets produced outstanding defensive performances to help their push for a top-10 finish.

And Tarkowski also captained the Clarets in the Premier League for the first time against Sheffield United when his goal in a 1-1 draw extended an unbeaten home league record which extends back to New Year’s Day.

“We’ve had a fantastic run since restart,” said the England international – an ever-present for the Clarets this season and previously the winner of November’s monthly award.

“The attitude and desire of the team to keep performing and keep things going until the end of the season has been terrific and it’s been great to have been a part of that.

“Captaining the team has been a real honour and to add this award to it caps off a really good month.

“I’d like to thank the fans who voted for me and hopefully it won’t be too long before we’re able to play in front of you all again, which is what we all want.

“I hope, at least, you’ve enjoyed watching the games and the performances we’ve put in and we’re looking for two more big efforts over the last week to try and keep the unbeaten run going and end on a real high.”

Sean Dyche’s men go to Norwich City on Saturday before ending their campaign against Brighton at Turf Moor on Sunday-week.

And those two fixtures, along with the games against Wolves and Liverpool, will make up the final four to decide the winner of Player of the Restart – Part 2.

A shortlist and opportunity to vote will be published after the final game.


