UPDATE: Season Ticket Refunds

Over the past week, Burnley Football Club has begun the refund process for those 2019/20 season ticket holders who unfortunately will not be able to attend the final four homes games of the Premier League season.

The cash value of the four games now being played behind closed doors was automatically refunded back onto seasoncards in the form of points, allowing supporters the greatest range of options of what they wished to do with their refund value:

Keep the value of points on your seasoncard and redeem them against future Clarets Store or ticket purchases Donate to Youth Development Request the points value be transferred into a cash value and paid back onto supporters bank card.

The club has now set a deadline of Tuesday 30th June for ‘option 3’ - those wanting to request the refund back as a card payment, to allow the club to focus on getting this administered as quickly as possible for supporters.

Please remember that the value of the four games you missed is now on your seasoncards as points. These will not expire until 2021, so if you do not want the refund back as a payment these points will still be available to use towards purchases in the Clarets Store or towards a future season ticket. If you request a card refund payment, these points will be taken off your seasoncard and will no longer be available.

We have also been receiving numerous queries regarding when those requested payment refunds will arrive. We ask our fans not to worry, as we have all your applications and ask for patience as we get through these. It is an extremely large project and, due to Government guidelines, we are still running to a restricted number of staff in all areas of the business. We aim to get through all requested refund payments as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and support.

