Michael Bailey Associates Plc Renews Women's Sponsorship

Burnley FC Women is delighted to announce that Michael Bailey Associates Plc will continue as principal kit sponsor of the Burnley FC Women team for the third consecutive season.



The international recruitment company, founded by Burnley FC Chairman Mike Garlick, sponsored the Burnley FC Women junior and senior team kits throughout the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.





As a newly promoted side in Tier 3, Burnley FC Women were enjoying a positive 2019/20 campaign up to the Covid-19 outbreak, winning 7 of 11 league games played and securing a place in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup; the furthest stage the side had ever reached in the competition. The team had also secured a spot in the final of the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup.Though the new 2020/21 season start date has yet to be announced, Michael Bailey Associates Plc has renewed its commitment to Burnley FC Women as the team looks to rebuild from the challenges of the past few months. Once again, the company logo will feature on the front of shirt for women’s first team kits as well as all junior team kits.Mike Garlick, Founder and Group CEO of Michael Bailey Associates Plc and Chairman of Burnley FC said: “As both a club and community, we are totally committed to the ongoing development of the Burnley Women’s team.“Since my firms’ association with the team commenced over two years ago, the progress of the team has been nothing short of phenomenal.“Just like our men’s team, their success has been based on simple and straightforward values such as focus, ambition, dedication and, of course, hard work.“Women’s football in Burnley has a bright future and I am delighted that once again the company that I founded 30 years, with the same honest values, will be helping to drive the team forward.”Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC and Chairman of Burnley FC Women said: “Burnley FC Women is an absolutely integral part of the wider Burnley FC family and as we look ahead, the team form a key part of our business moving forward."We’ve been proud to back the outstanding efforts of our manager, Matt Bee, the staff and all the women’s players in recent seasons and we commit to building on that as football continues to make its return.”Dr Sara Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “I extend my thanks to Michael Bailey Associates for their renewed commitment to the team. We’re thrilled to have these great champions of the women’s game working with us for yet another season.“The women’s team have made all at Burnley FC immensely proud with their achievements over the past few seasons and, when it’s safe to do so, we look forward to seeing the squad out there again, winning games and playing the game we all love.”For all the latest on Burnley FC Women, please visit www.burnleyfcwomen.com