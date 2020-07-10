Inspirational Westwood Revelling in 'Special Place'

Ashley Westwood says Burnley is a ‘special place to play’ as the Clarets prepare to go Anfield to take on the champions.

Burnley head to Merseyside on Saturday looking to stop Liverpool recording an 18th successive Premier League win of a triumphant season.

Completing a clean sweep would be a remarkable achievement for Jurgen Klopp’s men – who have only Burnley and Chelsea standing in their way.

But the Clarets are chasing their own success story with European qualification still a possibility at the end of a season that has stretched them to their limits.

“It’s phenomenal, a club like Burnley with the resources we’ve got and what’s happened with injuries,” said Westwood – one of the driving forces behind the Clarets’ inspired run.

“We were down to the bare bones against Palace, and we managed to go there with 12 first-team players and pull out a result.

“It just shows the honesty of the group. We’ve had a few lads coming back – Woody, Robbie, Johann - and then we go and lose your captain, and Corky who’s instrumental in what we do.

“But it’s the group; we all believe in each other and we all pull each other through it. It’s a special place to play your football.”

Only Manchester United and Chelsea have taken more points post-lockdown than Burnley – who have collected 10 points from their five games to match the totals of Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton to sit ninth in the table.

The Clarets’ haul comes on the back of a 5-0 beating at free-scoring Manchester City on their return to action.

And Westwood believes the response typifies what Sean Dyche’s men are all about as they look to stay within touching distance of the sides currently occupying the Europa League qualifying places.

“When we do take a low, we just get on with it - it doesn’t affect us,” added the midfielder, whose fitness and form is as good as its ever been in his time at Turf Moor.

“We come bouncing back, like you saw. It was never easy coming out of lockdown with the 5-0 against City.

“We could have easily downed tools. We were pretty much safe in the league, but the gaffer we’ve got and the group of lads we are, we wanted to do as well as we could.

“We’re about doing as well as we can for each other, doing as well as we can for Burnley Football Club and the fans.

“It’s a real pleasure to play your football here. The gaffer instils it, knowing what we’ve got in the changing room, delivering the performances week-in, week-out and we’ve kick-started again and we’re in great form.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position. Obviously, it’s a tough one Saturday - it’s not easy going to the champions.

“But we’ve got three good fixtures after that. We’re down to the bare bones but that’s what we do, we get on with it at Burnley and who knows where we’ll go.”