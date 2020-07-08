GALLERY: West Ham Utd v Burnley

8 Hours ago
A selection of images from this evening's 1-0 win over West Ham United.
Jay Rodriguez proved himself a man for all seasons with a historic goal for the Clarets to keep them in the hunt for Europe.
Match-winner Jay Rodriguez praised the Clarets’ collective strength on a night he claimed a piece of club history.
Sean Dyche feels it is a badge of honour that Burnley are being touted in the band of clubs chasing a European spot.
Phil Bardsley is already looking forward to a fourth season at Turf Moor – especially if there is a chance of more European football to go with it.
