GALLERY: Liverpool v Burnley

Images from this afternoon's clash at Anfield
4 Hours ago
A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Anfield with Liverpool.
Advertisement block
Brilliant Burnley did what no other Premier League side has managed this season as they stopped the champions in their tracks.
Read full article
Nick Pope relived another magical Merseyside moment as he helped end the champions’ perfect home record to keep the Clarets flying high.
The Clarets will need to do what no other Premier League side has done this season if they are to make it a hat-trick of away wins and send a further shockwave around the race for Europe.
Sean Dyche admitted he was stunned by the consistency shown by runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.
Ashley Westwood says Burnley is a ‘special place to play’ as the Clarets prepare to go Anfield to take on the champions.
View more