Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

GALLERY: Liverpool v Burnley

Images from this afternoon's clash at Anfield

4 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Anfield with Liverpool.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: Liverpool 1 Burnley 1

2 Hours ago

Brilliant Burnley did what no other Premier League side has managed this season as they stopped the champions in their tracks.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Liverpool Reaction

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Pope: It's Nice To Help Out!

3 Hours ago

Nick Pope relived another magical Merseyside moment as he helped end the champions’ perfect home record to keep the Clarets flying high.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Liverpool v Burnley

13 Hours ago

The Clarets will need to do what no other Premier League side has done this season if they are to make it a hat-trick of away wins and send a further shockwave around the race for Europe.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: Liverpool Reaction

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Pope: It's Nice To Help Out!

3 Hours ago

Nick Pope relived another magical Merseyside moment as he helped end the champions’ perfect home record to keep the Clarets flying high.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails Reds' Achievement

22 Hours ago

Sean Dyche admitted he was stunned by the consistency shown by runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Read full article

Club News

Inspirational Westwood Revelling in 'Special Place'

10 July 2020

Ashley Westwood says Burnley is a ‘special place to play’ as the Clarets prepare to go Anfield to take on the champions.

Read full article

View more