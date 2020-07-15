Skip to site footer
Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Wolves

7 Hours ago

A selection of images from this evening's 1-1 draw with Wolves at Turf Moor.


Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Wolves 1

4 Hours ago

Chris Wood’s injury-time penalty kept the Clarets’ unbeaten home run going as Sean Dyche’s men refused to lie down.

Club News

Wood: Nice To Put It Right

4 Hours ago

Chris Wood was delighted to ‘make amends’ for a late miss with the injury-time penalty that earned the Clarets a last-gasp point and extended their unbeaten home run to seven games.

Club News

Dyche: Wolves Reaction

4 Hours ago

Sean Dyche once again saluted his troops as a stoppage time penalty from Chris Wood salvaged a draw at home to Wolves.

Club News

Burnley Still Chasing Big Finish

13 Hours ago

The Clarets are determined to keep going until the end of a marathon season as they chase a possible piece of club history.

