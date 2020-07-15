GALLERY: Burnley v Wolves

7 Hours ago
A selection of images from this evening's 1-1 draw with Wolves at Turf Moor.
Chris Wood’s injury-time penalty kept the Clarets’ unbeaten home run going as Sean Dyche’s men refused to lie down.
Chris Wood was delighted to ‘make amends’ for a late miss with the injury-time penalty that earned the Clarets a last-gasp point and extended their unbeaten home run to seven games.
Sean Dyche once again saluted his troops as a stoppage time penalty from Chris Wood salvaged a draw at home to Wolves.
The Clarets are determined to keep going until the end of a marathon season as they chase a possible piece of club history.
