Dyche: Our Bond Is Strong

Sean Dyche hailed the strong bond in the Clarets camp as they earned back-to-back away wins in the capital with victory at West Ham.

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning goal – his 10th of the season – in the latter stages of the first half proved enough as the mean defensive resilience again came to the fore.

And following a league best 14th clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Nick Pope, and a 14th win – equalling the Clarets’ best ever tally in the Premier League era – Dyche was full of praise for his squad.

“I thought the players put everything into the game again, as they do,” insisted the Clarets boss.

“We started very brightly and if I’m being greedy we had a good couple of chances and could have had more than the one (goal) by half time.

“In the second half they had a bit more of the play and found some big moments, but we defended resolutely and we had a keeper in fine form as well, so there’s a good balance.

“A few people mentioned to me tonight that Nick (Pope) is unorthodox, but do you know the best bit? He keeps the ball out of the net!

“There’s no perfect way of doing that, but he finds a way, backed by a team in front of him who are committed and give their all.

“We ask a lot of our players and if all that fails, we have a top goalkeeper who wants to keep it out of the net!”

Dyche, who named an unchanged starting 11 at the London Stadium, and was rewarded with a number of top performances, from back to front, added: “I couldn’t agree more.

“James Tarkowski continues to mature and grow as a player and his leadership continues to flourish, and alongside him Kevin Long doesn’t always get his chances, but I’ll tell you whenever he comes in, he delivers.

“He was struggling with his stomach as well, so I gave him the good advice to just get on with it, and that worked!

“At the end of the day you are asking a group that is a bit stretched to show that mentality towards performances and they have been absolutely outstanding.

“Some groups can make excuses, but we’ve always insisted on there being no excuses. This is the challenge in front of us and in my group you have to be committed to the cause and give everything.

“You have to have a ‘teamship’ and some of the core values we put into these players are just as fashionable as they ever have been, in my opinion.

“You need tactics, of course, along with organisation individual technique , but it has to have a heartbeat and a glue that holds it all together and we have that in abundance here.”