Dyche: Liverpool Reaction

Sean Dyche again spoke of his pride in the players after Burnley ended Liverpool’s 24-game winning run at Anfield.

Jay Rodriguez’s 69th minute equaliser cancelled out Andrew Robertson’s first half header to bring to an end a winning run stretching back to January, 2019.

And Dyche felt his side earned their reward after a stunning second half fightback that came within a crossbar of victory.

“It’s great to come here and deliver a performance,” said the Burnley boss.

“When you come to these places, it’s very seldom they won’t create chances, so you are going to have to defend well and your keeper is going to have to play well, which he did.

“But I couldn’t be more pleased for the players.

“To put the effort into this run of games they have, and come out with this many points, is absolutely fantastic and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“These are players who are giving so much for the shirt at the moment.

“I said when I came here that fans would have a team that give everything, and if anyone ever questions that, this last run of games is a team that is giving everything.”

The Clarets’ run now stands at just one defeat in 13 games, keeping alive the chances of European competition next season.

Dyche added: “Everyone knows we are stretched, but the mentality has been absolutely fantastic.

“In the first half we’ve had to grind because they shift the ball quickly, ask questions and Popey has had to make a few top saves.

“But they also smother you so quickly, and don’t allow you to get a foothold.

“We just about stayed in it, but we did say at half time that it’s hard for teams, even as good as this one, to keep that going for 95 minutes.

“There was a slight drop off that allowed us to build into the game and physically, I thought we were excellent again.

“We then found a big moment again and possibly, without being too greedy, we could have found another at the end.”