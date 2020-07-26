Dyche: Brighton Reaction

Sean Dyche felt that lady luck deserted the Clarets as they ended the season with a home defeat to Brighton.

Three VAR decisions crucially went Albion’s way as they scored twice either side of Chris Wood’s 14th goal of the season in the Turf Moor curtain call.

Jay Rodriguez was denied a clear penalty in the firs half when pushed by Dale Stephens, while Albion’s winner was brought into question following a VAR check on the ball going out of play in the build-up.

Rodriguez’s flick header to level things up again was then chalked off for an offside by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

And with Nick Pope agonisingly missing out on the golden glove, despite amassing a club Premier League record of 15 clean sheets, Dyche felt it was just not Burnley’s day.

“I thought we deserved something, but VAR has certainly gone against us today,” said Dyche.

“I think you can pick the bones out of the decisions. People will have different opinions, but we’ve come out of the wrong side.

“From the corner, I think Johann is impeding the keeper, and although he’s never getting there to save that, I can see why he’s given it because if that’s at the other end, I’d want that.

“The ball for their second goal goes out of play down the line and it’s not given, and although we didn’t defend it well after that, it’s still a decision that went against us.

“And then the penalty against Jay Rod!

“Some of the penalties I see given in this division are a disaster. You can touch their ear and their legs buckle, but Jay goes across someone with good centre forward play and their lad brings him down.

“We see those given all the time and I’d be surprised if people thought that wasn’t a penalty, but we haven’t got a good record of being given them, that’s for sure.

“I remain a fan of VAR, but it needs tidying up and after lockdown it seems to have taken a turn. But I just think that’s a couple of hard ones against us today.”

Popes bid to land the golden glove ended when Yves Bissouma powered home an unstoppable drive to open the scoring.

And despite dominating the chances in the second half, following Wood’s exquisite finish, it was Alboin who earned their record Premier League points haul with a smartly taken goal by Aaron Connolly.

“It took a ‘worldy’ to beat Nick today, but we’ve delivered another good performance,” insisted the Clarets boss.

“We’ve kept knocking on the door to try and get something from the game, but credit to Brighton, who got the win.

“But credit also to my players. They have been enormous since lockdown, with all the challenges we’ve had on and off the pitch.

“They haven’t batted an eyelid; they’ve just got on with it and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“We wanted that next point to see that one through, but you can get greedy in this game. From where we were before this run of results when people were asking questions about myself and the players, to where we are now, there’s a massive difference.

“The season’s work has been enjoyable. It’s been tough, as it always is in the Premier League, but they deserve enormous credits and they never make excuses, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“I like the calmness shown by my staff and the belief in the players and the way they have gone about things is fantastic.

“It’s been another very strong season and the players deserve some of the accolades that come their way.”