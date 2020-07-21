Brighton Finale To Focus On Foodbank

The Clarets’ final home game of the season against Brighton on Sunday will be dedicated to raising awareness about the ongoing efforts of the town’s foodbank.

And as part of the fundraising campaign to support the initiative, the special one-off white shirts worn by the Clarets for their Premier League win at West Ham earlier this month will be auctioned off.

The foodbank, which is situated in BFCitC’s Burnley Community Kitchen facility, has proved a critically important service for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community and club staff alike have worked closely with partner organisations via the BurnleyTogether community hub to meet demand and since mid-March, through these collective efforts, the foodbank has fed almost 5,000 local people, 1,940 of whom have been children.

Though lockdown has now eased for many people, the demand for the foodbank remains sustained and significant with the longer-term effects of the pandemic now coming to light.

With many people facing redundancy or reduced working hours and the threat of holiday hunger a reality for many families during the school holiday - the service remains an absolute lifeline for thousands of people in Burnley.

In line with the level of the crisis and the highest demand the service has known in its history, the cost of running the facility has risen significantly during 2020. In addition, BFCitC has worked to transition the space from a supermarket-style, user-led layout to a delivery-only service, again incurring additional costs.

To help with the mounting costs of operating the service, BFCitC is asking Burnley FC fans and supporters of the charity’s work to continue their generous and vital support into the months ahead.

A special video featuring matchday commentator Phil Bird, who has volunteered at the foodbank throughout the pandemic, will be released prior to the matchday and fans will have the opportunity to donate to the service.

And an eBay auction of the unique match shirts worn for the 1-0 win at West Ham will be launched later this week, with all proceeds going to the foodbank.

You can donate to the service at any time via the foodbank’s JustGiving page.

Should you choose to make a donation, here’s an idea what your money will buy:

£6 will feed one person for a week

£25 will feed a family of four for a week

£100 will feed a family of four for a month

In addition to cash donations, food donations can still be made a numerous drop off points in stores across the local area.

Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community thanks all fans for their ongoing support.