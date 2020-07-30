Skip to site footer
Club News

Bid For A Shirt To Help Keep Heads Up

First-team shirts up for auction to support mental health charities

Just now

The Clarets are delighted to be supporting Heads Up and associated charities by giving supporters the opportunity to bid for match-worn shirts.

Ahead of Saturday’s Heads Up FA Cup final, Football Aid is launching an on-line auction to raise funds for mental health charities, including Heads Together, Mind and Calm.

And the shirts from the Clarets’ green third kit which Sean Dyche's side wore for their Premier League win at Southampton in February are up for grabs.

Bids start at £100 and the auction closes at 12pm on Wednesday, 12 August.

For details of how to bid click on the link HERE


Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

28 July 2020

Read full article

