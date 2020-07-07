Skip to site footer
Club News

LAST CHANCE | Remaining free NOW TV voucher codes available for season ticket holders

1 Hour ago

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce that thanks to SKY and NOW TV, we have a limited number of NOW TV 24 hour passcodes still available to be claimed exclusively by Burnley FC 2019/2020 season ticket holders.

We know you can't be at Turf Moor to see the Clarets end another successful Premier League season, but hopefully this can act as a close second.

If you are a 2019/2020 season ticket holder simply click the link below and enter your details.

These passes normally cost £9.99 each and will provide you with two periods of 24 hour viewing access to Sky Sports channels via the NOW TV Stream platform.

If you already have a Sky subscription then you should continue to use this as normal to view our matches.

However, if you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, simply click the link below and enter your details to register.

Once you have registered to receive these extra two passes we will email you two unique codes to access the free NOW TV passes on Friday 10th July.

These passes work in addition to any you have claimed so far, so make sure you make the most of this amazing offer.

REGISTER FOR MY NOW TV PASS
 
This is a LIMITED TIME OFFER and the deadline for registering is on Thursday 18th June at 12noon, so act fast! 

