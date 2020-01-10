Home Tie Incentive For Young Clarets

The FA Youth Cup fifth-round draw has been made, with the winners of Burnley's trip to Mansfield Town next Thursday hosting West Bromwich Albion.

Tony Philliskirk's side will face the Stags next Thursday (16th) at the One Call Stadium, in the fourth-round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Clarets cruised past Curzon Ashton with a 5-0 win in the third round, at the Tameside Stadium last month.

Meanwhile, Mansfield have knocked out Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and QPR en-route to the third round.

And the winner will play host to the Baggies, who beat Scunthorpe United and Middlesbrough on their way, in the fifth-round, at a yet-to-be determined date.