Youngsters Top Clarets Cup Group

Burnley have finished top of group A in the Clarets Cup, which sets up a quarter-final draw with Barnsley.

The tournament, named the ‘Clarets Cup’, originally started last season, as a way of getting fringe players and un-used youth team players more game time, in addition to providing a platform for U16s who are looking to earn themselves a scholarship with the club.

And this season, the competiton really took off with 12 teams competing in the tournament, with the teams split into two groups of six.

The Clarets recorded wins over Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday, with a 4-4 thrilling draw against Preston North End and one defeat, coming against Blackburn Rovers.

This now sets up a quarter-final clash at home to Barnsley, to be played next month (February).

And youth team lead phase coach John Townson, who organised the competition, confessed his delight to see the youngsters top the group and proceed into the knock-out stages.

Townson said: "We're really excited to have reached the quarter-finals, I think this season there has been much more emphasis on the competition, which is great.

"There has been a lot more exposure in the media, we have set the players targets this season for the cup and when possible we have always put our strongest team out.

"I think we have the balance right, between the younger lads getting a go and the older ones developing.

"Finishing top of the group is a great achievement, it's a very strong group, so we are delighted to procced into the knock-out stages.

"I know Barnsley, who we face in the next round, are keen to win the competition and we will have to be at our best, as we are with any game and we very much look forward too it."