Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The Clarets beat Nottingham Forest Women 2-1 to reach the last 32 for the first time in their history.

And Matt Bee’s side has been rewarded with a home fixture against the Foxes on Sunday, 26 January.

Leicester play a level above the Clarets in the FA Women’s Championship and are currently eighth in an 11-team division.

Burnley had come from behind to beat Forest at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena and claim their piece of history.

Forest led through Bolu Fisher before a superb Sarah Agger strike drew the Clarets level with 12 minutes to go.

And a free-kick from Nic Worthington, fired in on off a post, then clinched victory for Burnley to keep their cup run going in tandem with another promotion push.

Exact details of the FA Cup tie will be announced in due course.