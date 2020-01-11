Westwood: We'll Keep Going

Ashley Westwood refused to use the Clarets’ walking wounded as an excuse and backed the squad to come good as the Premier League reaches the sharp end.

A 3-0 defeat at high-flying Chelsea left Burnley 15th in the Premier League table and without a point in four games.

Boss Sean Dyche was unable to call on Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gudmundsson or Robbie Brady, while Phil Bardsley was only fit enough to occupy a place on the bench after missing much of the build-up through illness.

In addition, lone striker Chris Wood suffered a suspected broken nose early in the loss at Stamford Bridge.

But Westwood felt the Clarets still had enough to get some reward if their efforts hadn’t been under-mined by two soft goals before the break.

“We are a strong group. There weren’t too many missing today so we can’t use that as an excuse,” said the midfielder.

“The players out there all worked hard, which they would do, and we thought we could take something from today.

“During the game we felt comfortable and thought they weren’t doing too much.

“But when you concede sloppy goals – and we’ve done it for the past couple of weeks now – they’re the mistakes that cost you games.

“But we’ll keep working hard. It’s a tough week now, a big week ahead and then we’ll hopefully give Leicester a good game next weekend.”

Since back-to-back wins ahead of Christmas, the Clarets have now lost four league games in a row for the first time since a similar run between February and March last season.

With fixtures against Leicester, Manchester United and Arsenal to come, it’s a testing time for Dyche’s men.

But Westwood is keeping the faith and the belief that the Clarets will come through their latest test.

“We always knew this was going to be a tough run,” he added.

“We’ve looked at the back end of this run and there are games where we should be picking up points and if we get back to what we were doing earlier on in the season I’m sure we’ll be fine.

“We were in a worse place last year and came through that, so we’re not too worried.

“It’s going to be a tough run, but games we’re certainly looking forward to. We just need to get back to basics and we can get something from it.”