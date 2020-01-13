Tucker: We Put In A Good Shift

Ne-Jai tucker admitted his side had to put in a good shift to come away with all three points this afternoon, with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the Tameside Stadium.

Rob Harker opened the scoring in the 19th minute, before a second-half header from Bobby Thomas secured all three points for the Clarets.

And Tucker confessed it wasn't always pretty but the side dug in to come away with all three points, despite missing seven key members of the squad, who have recently departed on loan.

The Bermudan winger said: “We worked really hard from the first minute, we put a really good shift in.

“It wasn’t pretty at times, with the conditions playing a part and it turned into a bit of a scrap.

“But we played how we play and did what we needed to do and got through it and got three points.

“We mix up our play quite well, we had quite a bit of possession today, but overall it was a great performance from the whole team.”

It was a new look side today, with Oliver Younger slotting in at right-back, filling the vacancies of Ryan Cooney and Jordan Cropper, Ali Koiki slotted in at left-back rather than the usual left-wing role, with Anthony Glennon making the loan switch to Grimsby Town.

And Tucker believes, with all the recent loan moves, it does open the door for his fellow U18 teammates to make the step-up to the U23 squad, and potentially follow in the path of himself, Joe McGlynn and Lewis Richardson.

“With a few of the lads leaving on loan, it opens the door for a few more to step-up.

“But I think everyone that has stepped up this season has taken their chance and done quite well.

“Obviously Max came on today and ended up finishing the game in the right-back position, with Ollie being sent off.

“There is just a great team spirit, everyone who comes into the squad just settles in and takes their opportunity, so there is a real buzz around the place", said Tucker.