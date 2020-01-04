Skip to site footer
Townson: We Showed Great Ability To Dig In

Clarets U18 assistant boss delighted with fight to hold on at nervy end to game

4 January 2020

Youth team assistant manager, John Townson, admitted that despite a nervy final 10 minutes to Burnley's 3-2 win over Barnsley, his side dug in to come away with all three points.

The Clarets were cruising, after three first half goals from Max Thompson, who grabbed a brace and a Chris Conn-Clarke free-kick, gave Tony Philliskirk's side a three goal advantage at the break.

But similar to their previous Proessional Development League game, a 3-2 win over Hull City in December, after leading 3-0 at the break, Burnley were holding on for all three points with plenty of late pressure from the Tykes.

Townson said: "It was a pleasing performance for the first hour, we pressed hard, moved the ball quickly and deservedly took the lead.

"Then at 3-0 we hit the bar, which puts the game to bed, but then they went down the other end and made it 3-1.

"Up until that point we hadn’t looked troubled but fair play to Barnsley they stepped it up and made us work for the points.

"But despite hanging on a bit at the end the players again showed great ability to dig in, get blocks in and come away with all three points, at a tough place to go."

The U18s are next in action on Thursday 16th January in the FA Youth Cup fourth-round against Mansfield Town, with Philliskirk's side next league match coming on 25th January at Bolton Wanderers.


