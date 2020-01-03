TICKETS: Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United v Burnley

Wednesday 22nd January

Kick off – 20:15

Final allocation - 3,025

Tickets

Age bands Age Price Adults 21+ years £30 Senior 65+ years £15 18-20 years 18 to 20 years £22.50 16-17 years 16 to 17 years £15 Under 16 15 years and under £10

Loyalty points schedule



Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Saturday 4th January at 13:15pm

Ticket office – Monday 6th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Monday 6th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Tuesday 7th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Tuesday 7th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Wednesday 8th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Wednesday 8th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Thursday 9th January 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)

Online and ticket office – Friday 10th January at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales



The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Friday 17th January at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 21st January at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.