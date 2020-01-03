Skip to site footer
TICKETS: Manchester United v Burnley

4 Hours ago

Manchester United v Burnley
Wednesday 22nd January
Kick off – 20:15
Final allocation - 3,025

Tickets

Age bands

Age

Price

Adults

21+ years

£30

Senior

65+ years

£15

18-20 years

18 to 20 years

£22.50

16-17 years

16 to 17 years

£15

Under 16

15 years and under

£10

Loyalty points schedule

Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Saturday 4th January at 13:15pm
Ticket office – Monday 6th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Monday 6th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Tuesday 7th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Tuesday 7th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Wednesday 8th January at 9:15am  

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Wednesday 8th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Thursday 9th January 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)
Online and ticket office – Friday 10th January at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales


The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Friday 17th January at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 21st January at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.


