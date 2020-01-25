Tarkowski Rues Losing End To Big Week

James Tarkowski bemoaned the end of the Clarets’ FA Cup hopes as Norwich City marched into round five.

But the Clarets’ defender refused to let a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor take the gloss off a fabulous week which brough Sean Dyche’s men six points in their bid to stay in the top flight.

Burnley beat Leicester City and then Manchester United to end a four-match losing run in the Premier League but were denied a hat-trick of victories by the relegation-threatened Canaries, who survived a late Erik Pieters strike to lift their spirits and get into the last 16 for the first time since 2012.

“We put a strong team out, so it wasn’t like we were trying to get out the cup. We wanted a good cup run so it’s a shame,” said Tarkowski.

“I thought we did okay at times. It was just disappointing at the start of the second half to give them two goals and then it’s always hard to get back into it.

“Erik has got a great strike on him. He scores plenty in training and he’s scored a couple in the FA Cup now.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t just nick one more and forced a replay but, as we all know, the Premier League is the most important thing for us.”

Tarkowksi did his level best to maintain the Clarets’ cup interest with an inspired performance to keep the rampant visitors at bay in an action-packed first half, which also saw him head against the bar as Sean Dyche’s men almost got their noses in front.

But even his efforts weren’t enough to follow-up Wednesday night’s epic win at Old Trafford.

“It’s not hard to get up for it. We’re all here to do a job and play football and I thought we did okay today,” added the England international.

“It’s probably just a bit of a different game to mid-week. That really suited us down to the ground, the way they played.

“This was a bit more open and there were chances at either end. It could easily have gone the other way.

“It’s been a really good week for us. I know today is disappointing but to get six points from Leicester and United was massive for us, so we will look forward to the weekend and a great opportunity (against Arsenal) to go and pick up three more points.”