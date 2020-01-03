Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

SHOP: Wrap Up Warm For Our Winter Home Games

12 Hours ago

With temperatures predicted to be well under 10 degrees tomorrow, make sure you are prepared for a few hours in the cold!

Don't have a hat, scarf, gloves or even a winter coat yet? Kit yourself up in our winter warmers in store. 

Tomorrow we will be open from 9am right until kick off, and then we will reopen until 5pm.

mens parka.JPG

Mens Crow Parka - £50

ladies jacket.JPG

Ladies Clara Softshell Jacket - £45

kids dahl jacket.JPG

Kids Dahl Jacket - £35

toddler parka.JPG

Toddler Charcoal Parka - £30

 

We also have a large range of winter accessories, including hats, scarves and gloves (more styles are available in store). 

For extra warmth on Turf Moor, treat yourself to a Bovril or other hot cuppa! 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Peterborough United

5 Hours ago

The Clarets launch their FA Cup campaign looking for a Turf Moor tonic.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Peterborough Utd, FA Cup Third Round Tie

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Mentality Key For Cup Success

8 Hours ago

Sean Dyche knows his players must be ‘mentally right’ as they bid to launch an FA Cup run against League One promotion-chasers Peterborough United.

Read full article

Club News

Drinkwater Heads Back To The Bridge

9 Hours ago

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Danny Drinkwater is returning to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Peterborough Utd, FA Cup Third Round Tie

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Mentality Key For Cup Success

8 Hours ago

Sean Dyche knows his players must be ‘mentally right’ as they bid to launch an FA Cup run against League One promotion-chasers Peterborough United.

Read full article

Club News

Drinkwater Heads Back To The Bridge

9 Hours ago

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Danny Drinkwater is returning to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Wilson Is Blyth Bound

10 Hours ago

Scott Wilson is the latest young Claret to be loaned out after joining National League North side Blyth Spartans for the rest of the season.

Read full article

View more