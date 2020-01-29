Skip to site footer
Club News

SHOP: New Jersey Launches To Celebrate Chinese New Year

29 January 2020

As part of celebrating the Year of the Rat to begin the new year in the Chinese Lunar Calendar, we have collaborated with our kit supplier Umbro and principal club partner LoveBet to launch a special limited edition warm up jersey.

The red and gold jersey has been decorated with silhouettes of the Rat, the first animal of the Chinese zodiac cycle, which represents positivity and prosperity.

The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat began on 25th January 2020, and lasts until 11th February 2021, which will then be the year of the Ox.

According to Chinese folklore, the Jade Emperor said the order of the zodiac animals would be decided by the order in which they arrived to his party. The Rat tricked the Ox into giving him a ride. Then, just as they arrived at the finish line, the Rat jumped down and landed ahead of the Ox, becoming first.  

The warm up jersey is on sale now in store and online - £30 for adults and £25 for juniors.

There is very limited stock of this special edition top so get yours now!


