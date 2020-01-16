Rooney Up For The Cup

Youth team defender Jake Rooney insists the team are relishing this evening’s (Thursday) fourth-round FA Youth Cup tie with Mansfield Town.

Tony Philliskirk’s side travel to the One Call Stadium, with a fifth-round home tie against West Bromwich Albion on the line.

And Rooney admits there is a feel of excitement around the place as the Clarets, who beat Curzon Ashton 5-0 in the previous round, look to reach the fifth-round for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

The first-year scholar, who is cousin to Manchester United and England legend Wayne, said: “We are all really buzzing for it, it’s something that everyone has got their eyes on.

“We haven’t done too well in the FA Youth Cup over the past couple of seasons, so it will mean a lot to the boys to get a little run going.

“We know it won’t be an easy game. Mansfield are a good side and have shown that by beating three teams to get where they are.

“But hopefully we can get a positive result and come away with the win, to set up a home tie with West Brom.

“Everyone is always focused on every game, but there is always that extra buzz around the place with a youth cup game on the horizon.

“I think having the home game draw for the next round is a good incentive as well for the boys.

“I also think playing at a stadium, in front of a good crowd, gives you that extra confident boost and that little push you sometimes need.

“We are all really looking forward too it and it’s a great occasion for everyone involved.”

Mansfield knocked out Doncaster Rovers in the first-round with a 4-3 win, before a 4-2 win over Rotheram United set up a third-round tie with QPR, where the Stags booked their place in the fourth-round with a 3-1 win over Rangers.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7pm at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium, with live updates available on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.

Admission prices:

Adults - £3

Concessions - £1