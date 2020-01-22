Rodriguez: These Moments Are Special

Jay Rodriguez hailed a special moment as he helped the Clarets record one of their most famous modern-day results.

A thunderbolt from Rodriguez and a typical Chris Wood finish to give the top scorer his 10th goal of the season secured the Clarets’ first win at Manchester United since 1962.

Many of the fans celebrating at the end hadn’t been born the last time Burnley won at Old Trafford under Harry Potts.

But they made up for lost time as Rodriguez and his team-mate rightly soaked up the acclaim.

“You can see the fans at the end singing away and it’s a great feeling,” said the Burnley-born striker, who now has seven goals since his summer return.

“The lads have come in buzzing and it’s the feeling you want. These are moments in football you work hard for.

“That feeling is something you’ll never forget. You have dark times in your career and you work hard to get where you are.

“These moments are special and you will always remember that.

“My family is here and they will be singing away. It means a hell of a lot. It’s well-appreciated and I loved it.”

The Clarets had led 2-0 on their last two visits to Old Trafford before being denied at the death.

But there was to be no disappointment this time as Sean Dyche’s men defended magnificently to complete back-to-back league wins which have taken their points’ tally to 30.

And the night was further lit by up a special goal from Rodriguez, who lashed a stunning strike past David De Gea from the corner of the penalty area with his left foot to double the Clarets’ lead early in the second half.

“Normally it’s just for standing on!” he joked.

“I’ve been working on both feet finishing. I always try to improve what I can and to hit it clean sweet and the underside of the bar was nice.

“I felt like I should hit it early and maybe catch the keeper off guard and I think I did. Two-nil was a good cushion for us.

“As a kid you look at the great games at Old Trafford. I’ve been here a couple of times to watch and to be on the pitch is still surreal.

“It’s always good to come here and play in one of, I think, the best stadiums in the world and to put that performance in the lads should take every credit for the hard work they put in and the quality we showed at times. I think we full deserved that.”