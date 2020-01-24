Skip to site footer
Road Trip The Prize For Youths

Clarets will face Fulham or Manchester City if they reach last eight

6 Hours ago

The Clarets will be on the road in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup if they can get past West Bromwich Albion.

The sixth-round draw has handed the winners of next Tuesday night’s meeting at Curzon Ashton a trip to either Fulham or last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City.

The Clarets beat both West Brom and Fulham on their run to the semi-finals of the competition in 2012.

City, who have lost in four of the last five finals, face Fulham at their Academy Stadium on Thursday, 6 February.

FA Youth Cup sixth-round draw

1 Manchester City or Fulham v Burnley or West Bromwich Albion

2 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth or Millwall or Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 Manchester United or Leeds United v Wigan Athletic or Birmingham City

4 Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal or Brighton & Hove Albion or Preston North End

Sixth-round ties are scheduled to be played by the end of February.


