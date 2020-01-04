Skip to site footer
Club News

REPORT: Barnsley U18s 2 Burnley U18s 3

Thompson brace and Conn-Clarke stunner secures Clarets all three points

6 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk's side kicked off 2020 just the way they would have liked, with a 3-2 win away at Barnsley in the Professional Development League.

First-half goals from Max Thompson, who grabbed a brace, and a stunning free-kick from captain Chris Conn-Clarke, secured the visitors all three points on a crisp morning at Barnsley's training ground.

The win saw Burnley climb to third in the table, after securing their third consecutive victory in all competitions.

It was a fairly even start in South Yorkshire, as both sides looked to get going, until the away side took the lead with 23 minutes played.

The Clarets nicked the ball in possesion from the Tykes following a great press, before Thompson picked up the ball and fired home his second in as many games.

And just 10 minutes later Philliskirk's side had a second, as Conn-Clarke curled home a delightful free-kick from 25 yards out, taking his tally to 12 for the season in all competitons.

But Burnley were not stopping there though and grabbed a third just minutes before the break., as Thompson burst into the box, before coolly slotting home past Barnsley goalkeeper Archie Brown.

The Clarets came out raring to go again in the second half and came close when Mitch George saw his strike fizz just wide of the post.

However, the home side did claw a goal back on the hour mark, following a swift attacking move.

And the hosts then set-up a nervy final 20 minutes, after snatching another goal, despite a brilliant inital save from Harry Allen.

However, despite the Yorkshire side applying late pressure, Philliskirk's side did well to keep the the Reds at bay and ensure all three points returned to Burnley.

BURNLEY: Allen, Patterson, Rooney, Pruti, Rain, Fenlon, Moonan, Conn-Clarke, Armstrong (Connolly 78), George, Thompson (Couch 87).

Subs: Thomas, Chima, Mellon.


