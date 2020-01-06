Preview: U23s Prepare For Top Of The Table Clash

League leaders Burnley take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon, at the City Ground and Andy Farrell knows his side are in for a test against second placed Forest.

A 3-1 win over Birmingham City just before Christmas saw the Clarets climb top of the table over the festive period and new year and still remain at the summit, above Forest, who do have two games in hand over the Lancashire side.

But tomorrow (Tuesday), will see the top two go head to head for the second time this season, after sharing the honours in a 1-1 draw earlier in the season at Turf Moor.

And U23s coach Farrell admits his side will be in for a good test, against a Forest side who have drawn their last two league games.

"Im looking foward too it, it’s not just a great experience for the lads, but for us the staff as well, to play at a big historic stadium, it definitely gives it a sense of occasion.

“They will most likely have a good group out; they have been good throughout the season and have been up there similar to us throughout the first-half of the season, so it will be a good test for us against a good side.

“The game down at Turf earlier in the season was fairly even, they are always quite good physically, so I hope they will be a good match for us and a good game", said Farrell.

And their will certainly be a shake up in the Clarets' line-up at the City Ground, after four regulars from Farrell's side departed the club on loan last week.

Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips joined Morecambe on loan until the end of the season, midfielder Christian N'Guessan linked up with Oldham Athletic on loan, while Scott Wilson joined Blyth Spartans.

And Farell believes it is a great opportunity for all the players out on loan gaining first-team experience, which also opens the door to more younger players to step-up the U23s set up.

“Hopefully they get the opportunity to get on the pitch and fingers crossed they produce as well as they have been producing with us.

“Certainly, the lads (Phillips and Cooney) that have gone up to Morecambe and Christian at Oldham all playing at football league level, they just need to get their head a round it to begin with.

“It will be a lot quicker, a lot more physical, as we all know League Two is, but I think they are all more than capable.

“It’s just all about the opportunity and experience for them, I think once they get on the pitch and find their feet, they will then be able to deliver performances.

“It does make it a little bit easier to select, with some of the younger lads being able to step up again tomorrow and in the coming future."

The game kicks off at 1:00pm at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, with live updates avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.