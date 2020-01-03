PREVIEW: U18s Return To Action At Barnsley

Tony Philliskirk admits his side are raring to go, as they return to action this weekend, with a trip to Barnsley in the Professional Development League.

It will be the Clarets' first game since December 21st, where Philliskirk's side ran out 3-2 winners against Hull City.

And Philliskirk confessed his side are looking forward to the clash, as they returned to training on Thursday after a two week break, and admits they must adapt to any challenges put infront of them.

The U18 boss said: “We are back into it after the little break, the lads only reported back yesterday, so we are certainly straight in at the deep end.

“Barnsley away is always a tough game, a very hard working, gritty team, so it will be a real test for us.

“We are looking forward too it, we have a couple of suspensions and couple of the lads up with the 23s again for Monday, so it gives an opportunity for one or two to step up.

“Typically, at this time of year, some academy pitches can take their toll from the weather etc, so it will be another test for them if the pitch is something different to their usual surfaces.

“But that’s’ one of the reasons we have a lot of lads out on loan, playing non-league football, to get that feel for different surfaces and pitches.

“It’s no disrespect to any non-league side as well, but pitches can cut up a lot at this time of year and can be difficult to play on.

“In the past I have seen that it has cut up and that is no disrespect to Barnsley whatsoever, it happens all over, but the lads have to adapt to that and learn to play different types of games, for when they do go out on loan or into non-league football, but there will be no excuses from our point of view.”

Barnsley, who haven't played since December 5th, currently sit sixth in the table and have two games in hand over the Clarets.

The game at Barnsley's training ground, next to Oakwell Stadium, kicks off at 11:00am on Saturday morning.

Live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial) throughout the match, with report and reaction avaliable online post-match.