PREVIEW: Clarets Women Also Up For The Cup

Big cup weekend as women's team aims for more history

2 Hours ago

It’s a big FA Cup weekend for the Clarets with Burnley FC Women also going for cup glory.

A day after Sean Dyche’s men take on Norwich City in a last-32 tie at Turf Moor, the women’s team will be forging a piece of history in their fourth-round fixture against Leicester City Women.

The tie marks the furthest stage the Clarets have ever gone in the Women’s FA Cup with Matt Bee’s side seeking an upset against a Leicester team which plays a division higher in the FA Women’s Championship.

Derby County (2).JPG

Midfielder Emily Wilkinson said: “Sunday should be a really special occasion for us as a team.

“We’ve put the performances in, in the first two rounds, to get us to this stage.

“Leicester are the league above us but we think it’s a game which we can really compete in and we’ll give it a good go and prove to everyone why we’re where we are now.”

The Clarets – who are also chasing a third successive promotion – have so far beaten Hull and Nottingham Forest to get this far and defender Melissa Brown is relishing the challenge of taking on the Foxes.

“To see a Women’s Championship level team competing against us, and with home advantage, is obviously great for us,” she said.

Kick-off on Sunday is 1pm at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena (BB12 8LE).

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.

 


