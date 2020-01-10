PREVIEW: Chelsea v Burnley

The Clarets hit the road for the first time in 2020 with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a happy hunting ground before with a famous win on the opening day of the 2017/18 season the curtain-raiser for a race to Europe.

And last season, Sean Dyche’s men secured the point from a 2-2 draw in April that guaranteed Premier League safety.

“All it does is it reinforces it’s a fact that you can do it down there. There are other clubs where we’ve had a really tough time. But we can factually do it down there,” said Dyche.

The Clarets have found it tougher going at home to the Blues, who won 4-2 at Turf Moor in October as Christian Pulisic left with the match ball on a night Burnley competed but were undone by defensive errors.

That was part of a six-match winning run for Frank Lampard’s side, who remain fourth in the table despite a more patchy record since.

The Clarets face three top-five sides in their next three games before a visit from Arsenal.

But Dyche remains undaunted by the itinerary ahead as his side looks to maintain daylight above the bottom three.

“Going forwards we have a tough run of games, but you’ve got to play them all,” added the Burnley boss.

“There’s certainly no fear about it, it’s just the reality of being in the division.

“You could argue that after that from going to the end of the season we play what would be classed as three of the ‘big teams.’

“You can look at it any way. You’re going to play them all at one point.

“If you get them back-to-back, like we’ve got a run of that, it’s often a tougher challenge but you’ve got to play them all home and away.”

Team news

Ashley Barnes isn’t likely to figure for the Clarets as the striker awaits the outcome of further investigations into an on-going groin problem.

Jay Rodriguez and Phil Bardsley will be assessed following bouts of illness this week and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson definitely misses out with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea will be missing Christian Pulisic – their hat-trick scorer in the reverse meeting – with a hip injury and left-sided defender Marcos Alonso due to a muscle problem.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel remain out through injury.

Form guide

The Clarets knocked Peterborough United out of the FA Cup last weekend but will be looking to end a three-game losing run in the Premier League which has seen them slip to 15th in the table.

Burnley have an impressive record at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League with just one defeat in their last four visits.

Fourth-placed Chelsea – through to the last 16 of the Champions League – have a hit-and-miss record in recent weeks with five defeats and three wins in their last nine Premier League games.

Frank Lampard’s side beat Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup last weekend but have lost three of their last four home league games without scoring a goal.

They have won just four times at home in the Premier League this season.

Opposition camp

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard: "We need to take our chances in home games and I need to be pretty firm about that because it’s easy to say we’re unlucky or the ball hasn’t dropped for us but we have to get that right.

"We work on that in training but there’s an element of it that is instinct and we need to find that killer instinct in front of goal because in terms of play, we’re controlling big parts of games but we’re allowing teams to stay in them.

"We get into the final third a lot, as much as any team in the country barring Liverpool, but we’re not converting chances at home."

Match stats

Ashley Westwood has assisted the Clarets last three Premier League goals and has the most assists for Burnley since the start of last season with 12.

The Clarets haven't scored in the first half of game since beating West Ham 3-0 in November.

Chelsea last lost three consecutive home Premier League games since November, 1993.

The Londoners haven’t completed the double over Burnley since 2009/10 when current boss Frank Lampard when in their team.

Referee

Kevin Friend

VAR

Eddie Smart

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm

