PREVIEW: Burnley U18s v Birmingham U18s

Corey Brennan looks ahead to this weekend's clash with Birmingham City

21 Hours ago

Corey Brennan insists the youth team must take it 'one game at a time' and not get carried away by the magic of the FA Youth Cup, as Tony Philliskirk's side host Birmingham this weekend.

After an excellent 2-0 victory on Tuesday evening over West Bromwich Albion in the FA Youth Cup fifth-round, the young Clarets, who have won their last six matches, return to league action at the Barnfield Training Centre this Saturday.

And Brennan, who scored Burnley's second of the night to tee up a quarter-final tie against Manchester City or Fulham, insists the side must focus on each game at a time.

The former Manchester United youngster said: "Obviously this week has been excellent for us all, the morale and atmosphere really has been lifted, not that it wasn't before, but there is a real good feel around the place at the moment.

"To score on Tuesday was a great feeling, it meant a lot to me and on a personal note i was over the moon, but collectively as a group you could see what it meant after the game.

Brennan wheeling away.jpg

"But we must focus on each game at a time and not get carried away in the excitement of it all, despite it being a great achievement.

"We must still work had in training and league games are just as important as the cup matches, we still want to get points on the board and do well in everything we compete in.

"So, it will be nice to return to league action this weekend, our first home game in the new year as well on our pitch, so the lads will be well up for it and we are all ready."

Birmingham currently sit 10th in the table, but our unbeaten in their last four matches, with three wins and a draw.

The game kicks off at 1:00pm tomorrow, rather than the usual 11am, at the Barnfield Training Centre.


