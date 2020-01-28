REACTION: Dylan's Over The Moonan

Youth team midfielder Dylan Moonan confessed his delight after the young Clarets booked their spot in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Moonan turned home the opener in the 78th minute, before second-half substitute Corey Brennan slotted home from close range, to seal Tony Philliskirk's side victory at the Tameside Stadium.

The Clarets will now travel to either the Etihad to face Manchester City or Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the quarter-finals, with the two teams due to face eachother on Thursday evening.

And Moonan admitted it was an 'unreal feeling' to open the scoring in the very tight contest in Greater Manchester, against a strong Albion side.

The teenager said: “It’s an absolutely mental feeling, we’re all so buzzing with that, we knew we were going to come up against a tough side, but to nick it in the end like that was just class.

“The ball just came into me from the corner and I turned it home, it was an unreal feeling, to just wheel away and knee slide with 10 minutes to go, it was just an unbelievable moment.

“I think the conditions suited us to be honest, a few of the lads have played here, but it was a great game and a fairly even contest throughout.

“I don’t think we have ever been expected to win in the previous rounds, but we knew West Brom were going to be the toughest test yet.

“They are a category one side, they’re strong physical and have some great players, but I think we just edged them on the night.

“But the way we managed the game was excellent, even after taking the lead, we didn’t seem to sit back and face a lot of pressure.

“So, then to go up the other end and grab a second to seal it was just class.

“Even in the lead up too it we have tried to feature the youth cup team in the league fixtures, just so we can get a feel too it.

“That way, I feel like we can carry momentum and form into the next game, although we lost on the weekend, I think that spurred a few of the lads on tonight.”