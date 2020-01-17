Making An Impact

It's been another successful year for the Club's official charity and the award-winning work carried out during the 2018/19 season is all detailed in this special report.

And for the first time, Burnley FC in the Community has worked closely with independent research and technology company, Substance, to better understand the characteristics of the people they work with, the extent of their engagement in programmes and the difference BFCitC are making to their lives.

This remains an ongoing piece of work, but the report includes a snapshot of their findings.

Within the report is also detailed the pioneering work BFCitC has delivered across its portfolio of facilities, how the charity has brought mental health to the forefront of its delivery, the development of the women’s game and how BFCitC collaborates with Burnley FC to cement a culture of equality and inclusion across the football club.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: "We're pleased to release this comprehensive report that takes an in depth look at our work during the 2018/19 season. The document details developments in our mental health provision, our opening of the Leisure Box, the success of the Burnley FC Women's team and our ongoing commitment to equality and diversity in all our work.

"Everything that's been achieved has been through the support of our Board of Trustees, our partners and the unwavering passion our staff have for their work. I extend my thanks to each and every one of them."

We encourage all Clarets fans to read the report to gain an understanding of the scale and breadth of the work of Burnley FC in the Community – work that Burnley FC is extremely proud of.