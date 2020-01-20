Jensen Picks Out The Positives

Lukas Jensen believes the young group left within the U23 squad can finish the second-half of the season strong, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon.

Jensen was called into action in the 26th minute of the group G clash, denying Boro striker Stephen Walker from the penalty spot, just three days after saving a penalty against Barnsley on Friday.

And despite the towering shot-stopper pulling off another impressive performance at the Tameside Stadium, Andy Farrell's young side suffered a third defeat in four matches, which also slimmed the hopes of qualifying into the knockout stages of the competition, with the Clarets needing to win their next two matches, against Crystal Palace and Blackburn Rovers.

But the former Hellerup IK believes the group left within the U23's squad are more than capable to finish the second-half of the season strong, after the Clarets recorded no league defeats from the start of the new season until Janaury 7th.

The Danish goalkeeper, who signed a new long-term contract with the club last week, said:“Another penalty save, is great for me personally, I want to say it is a great feeling, although we have lost three of our last four matches.

“We have obviously lost nine key members of the squad, but two penalty saves in two games is a very nice personal achievement for me.

“Overall I can look ay myself and say I have had a good game and I think I have played quite a few good games for the club now since joining in the summer.

“I think I have learnt a lot in the past six month at Burnley, we had an unbelievable first half to the season and even though we have not done a swell in the past few games, I have done quite well personally.

“From July to where I am now, I would say I am a much better goalkeeper and have settled at the club very well.

“There are some top goalkeeper at this club, and I am lucky enough to get to talk to them on a daily basis and learn different things from each of them.

“I am always looking to improve, I am around a top group of lads and a great set of coaches, so hopefully we can finish the second-half of the season on a high with the group we have left at the end of January, who are more than capable of doing that.”