JBG Ready To Join The Fight

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is hungry to play an even bigger role in the Clarets’ Premier League fight after another big impact via the substitute’s bench.

Gudmundsson was sent on at half-time of the Clarets’ New Year’s Day loss to Aston Villa as Sean Dyche’s out-of-sorts side looked to overcome a two-goal deficit.

The Icelander and fellow substitute Jay Rodriguez turned the tide Burnley’s way in a fightback that came up just short.

And with three substitute appearances under his belt since returning from a hamstring injury, Gudmundsson is looking to add to his four Premier League starts this season and help the Clarets start climbing the table again in 2020.

“I’m feeling good and just eager to get back on the pitch as much as possible,” said Gudmundsson.

“It’s been a tough period for me but I’m back, I’m feeling good and ready to go.

“I’ve had a few appearances now, but I always want to start from the beginning.

“That’s why you keep doing everything in training to play your best and try to get into the team and hopefully the manager will pick me soon for the first XI.

“It’s another big year for us in the Premier League. Every year is a huge year. It’s not the best start but we have to fix that on Saturday and then go again in the Premier League the Saturday after that.”

The Clarets will be looking to regain some momentum in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Peterborough United after suffering three successive league defeats.

Chris Wood’s eighth goal of the season wasn’t enough to salvage a point against a Villa side which hung on to claim a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor and move out of the relegation places thanks to only a second away success of the campaign.

But they had to withstand some intense second-half pressure to do so as the Clarets piled forward in their bid to avoid a sixth home defeat.

“There was nothing else to do other than start afresh in the second half and try to have a go,” Gudmundsson told Clarets Player HD.

“We were 2-0 down and we know we didn’t play well enough in the first half. We needed to make that right and we did, but it wasn’t enough.

“We needed the goal a bit earlier. We had the chances, but we didn’t finish them off and in the Premier League you don’t get a lot of chances and you need to finish them. We didn’t do that today.

“When you’re not winning games and not picking up points you are disappointed. But we know as a group we’ve got plenty in the tank.

“We’ve not been showing that over the last few games so we need to look back and see what we’re doing wrong and what we can do better."