Jay-Rod Ready For A Run

Jay Rodriguez hopes he can help bring a bit of cup magic back to Turf Moor after a two-goal blast against Peterborough.

Rodriguez’s doubled under-pinned a slick 4-2 win over the League One promotion-chasers as the Clarets ended a three-game losing sequence to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And the striker is now looking to go on another run after stirring up memories of the Clarets’ march to the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2008/09 during his first stint as a Burnley player.

“The cups are really special to us and the fans. I’ve experienced great runs here and it’s something you never forget, so hopefully we can do that,” said Rodriguez, who struck after just eight minutes to set Sean Dyche’s men on the way to victory.

“It’s always nice to score. I feel as though I’m getting in good positions, but it was important to get the win today," he added.

“We wanted to show our intent and get as many goals as we could to kill the game off.

“Credit to them. They came back with a couple, but I thought we showed our resilience and played smart and it was a good game.

“The performance we put out there was really good for the lads and hopefully we can kick on.”

Picture by Adam Braithwaite

An Eric Pieters screamer and a Jeff Hendrick effort deflected in off Posh skipper Mark Beevers added to Rodriguez’s early goal to put the Clarets in control at Turf Moor.

After Peterborough had pulled one back through Ivan Toney before the break, Rodriguez coolly converted a superb pass from the lively Aaron Lennon to secure Burnley’s passage into Monday night’s fourth-round draw, where they be ball number 31.

And the England international was delighted to get the job done following three Premier League losses since Christmas.

“Winning games, you can’t take it for granted. You just want to get on a winning streak,” Rodriguez said.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up now. We will recover and prepare for the Chelsea game on Saturday and to get back to winning ways was important.”