Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

Old Trafford screamer short-listed for January prize

17 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Rodriguez’s unstoppable left-foot drive capped the Clarets’ first win at Old Trafford since 1962 as Sean Dyche’s men secured a famous 2-0 victory.

The goal is one of eight goals short-listed for a public on-line vote (links below) with the winner being announced next Friday.

The commentary for Rodriguez’s goal reads: “Rodriguez played a slick one-two with Chris Wood before smashing the ball in off the crossbar from an acute angle just inside the area.”

Voting closes at 6pm on Monday 3rd February. To vote for Rodriguez’s goal:

Voting vanity URL (social): preml.ge/gotmjan20

PL.com URL for voting: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1591099

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Pope Shortlisted For PFA Monthly Award

12 Hours ago

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for January’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Arsenal

13 Hours ago

Burnley v Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday 2nd February, 2pm KO

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Brownhill Fits The Bill

16 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says Josh Brownhill’s arrival at Turf Moor is a fitting reward for his dedication and desire to reach the top

Read full article

Club News

WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

18 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Pope Shortlisted For PFA Monthly Award

12 Hours ago

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for January’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Arsenal

13 Hours ago

Burnley v Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday 2nd February, 2pm KO

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Brownhill Fits The Bill

16 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says Josh Brownhill’s arrival at Turf Moor is a fitting reward for his dedication and desire to reach the top

Read full article

Club News

WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

18 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Read full article

View more