Gallery: Burnley v Aston Villa

4 Hours ago
A selection of images from this afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
Sean Dyche felt his players’ first half malaise cost them dearly in the home defeat to Aston Villa.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is hungry to play an even bigger role in the Clarets’ Premier League fight after another big impact via the substitute’s bench.
The Clarets couldn’t make it a happy New Year as a third successive defeat left them looking over their shoulders at the start of 2020.
Sean Dyche admits he has decisions to make as he plots a winning start to 2020.
