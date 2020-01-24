Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Previews

Fenlon: We Must Take It Game By Game

U18 winger Rhys Fenlon admits side must focus on each match at a time

5 Hours ago

Youth team winger Rhys Fenlon believes his side must focus on their upcoming Lancashire derby against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, before looking ahead to Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Tony Philliskirk's side travel to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in the Professional Development League, looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

And Fenlon, who has scored in both rounds of the FA Youth Cup this season, admits his side must take it game by game and focus on their upcoming fixture, before putting all eyes on Tuesday evening.

The former Manchester City wideman said: "The main focus this week has been on the game against Bolton on Saturday.

"We take it game by game and must not get carried away or look ahead to Tuesday, as we have a very important league fixture to take on first.

"The aim is to take all three points this weekend, push up the table and then after we have dealt with that game, the focus goes onto the Youth Cup.

Conn Clarke jumping on team cele.jpg

"There is a lot of momentum going into this game, we have won our last four matches in all competitions and scored 14 goals, so the morale and confidence is there.

"We have prepared this week for the game and are ready for it as a group, then we will look at Tuesday."

The Clarets currently sit third in the Professional Development League, and a win would see Philliskirk's side close the gap to second placed Sheffield United, to just seven points.

Bolton currently sit ninth in the division and have won just four matches all season in all competitions.

The game at Bolton's Eddie Davies' Football Academy (Lostock, Bolton BL6 4AW) kicks off at 11:00am, live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ex-England Man Steve Stone Is New Under-23s' Boss

12 November 2018

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Stone as its new boss of the Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

16 January 2020

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Jumeau Spreads His Wings

21 June 2018

Tristan Jumeau is no longer a young Claret, but the teenager hopes his grounding in the Turf Moor Academy will still lead to a career in football.

Read full article

Club News

Clarke Wins Scholar Award

18 May 2018

James Clarke has capped an outstanding season by being named the Clarets’ Scholar of the Year.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Manchester United v Burnley

22 January 2020

The Clarets go to Old Trafford hoping to make it third time lucky and re-write recent history.

Read full article

Match Previews

Harker: We Have To Become Leaders

20 January 2020

The Clarets return to Premier League Cup action this afternoon (Monday), looking for their first group win.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Leicester City

18 January 2020

The Clarets return to Turf Moor on Sunday in search of their first Premier League win since Christmas.

Read full article

Match Previews

Thomas Expecting Tough Test From Tykes

17 January 2020

A second war-of-the-Roses battle in the space of five days sees the Clarets take on Barnsley this afternoon (Friday) in the Professional Development League.

Read full article

View more