Fenlon: We Must Take It Game By Game

Youth team winger Rhys Fenlon believes his side must focus on their upcoming Lancashire derby against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, before looking ahead to Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Tony Philliskirk's side travel to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in the Professional Development League, looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

And Fenlon, who has scored in both rounds of the FA Youth Cup this season, admits his side must take it game by game and focus on their upcoming fixture, before putting all eyes on Tuesday evening.

The former Manchester City wideman said: "The main focus this week has been on the game against Bolton on Saturday.

"We take it game by game and must not get carried away or look ahead to Tuesday, as we have a very important league fixture to take on first.

"The aim is to take all three points this weekend, push up the table and then after we have dealt with that game, the focus goes onto the Youth Cup.

"There is a lot of momentum going into this game, we have won our last four matches in all competitions and scored 14 goals, so the morale and confidence is there.

"We have prepared this week for the game and are ready for it as a group, then we will look at Tuesday."

The Clarets currently sit third in the Professional Development League, and a win would see Philliskirk's side close the gap to second placed Sheffield United, to just seven points.

Bolton currently sit ninth in the division and have won just four matches all season in all competitions.

The game at Bolton's Eddie Davies' Football Academy (Lostock, Bolton BL6 4AW) kicks off at 11:00am, live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).