FA Youth Cup Date Confirmed

The Clarets will host West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday 28th January in the FA Youth Cup fifth-round, at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

Burnley will take on West Brom in the fifth-round, after impressive wins over Curzon Ashton and Mansfield Town in the third and fourth round respectively.

Tony Philliskirk's side cruised past the Nash with a 5-0 win back in December, before a 3-0 win over the Stags earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Baggies picked up a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United in the third round, before a 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough booked their spot in the fifth-round of the competition.

It's the first time that the Clarets have got to the fifth-round of the FA Youth Cup, since the 2014/15 season, with the Turf Moor side making the semi-final's in 2012.

The tie will kick off at 7:00pm at the Tameisde Stadium - home of Burnley's U23 league games.

Admission

Adults - £4

Concessions (Over 65/U18) - £2