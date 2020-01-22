Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

FA Youth Cup Date Confirmed

FA Youth Cup fifth-round date with West Bromwich Albion set

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will host West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday 28th January in the FA Youth Cup fifth-round, at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

Burnley will take on West Brom in the fifth-round, after impressive wins over Curzon Ashton and Mansfield Town in the third and fourth round respectively.

Tony Philliskirk's side cruised past the Nash with a 5-0 win back in December, before a 3-0 win over the Stags earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Baggies picked up a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United in the third round, before a 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough booked their spot in the fifth-round of the competition.

It's the first time that the Clarets have got to the fifth-round of the FA Youth Cup, since the 2014/15 season, with the Turf Moor side making the semi-final's in 2012.

Curzon Ashton.jpg

The tie will kick off at 7:00pm at the Tameisde Stadium - home of Burnley's U23 league games.

Admission

Adults - £4

Concessions (Over 65/U18) - £2

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

16 January 2020

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Ex-England Man Steve Stone Is New Under-23s' Boss

12 November 2018

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Stone as its new boss of the Under-23s.

Read full article

Club News

Clarke Wins Scholar Award

18 May 2018

James Clarke has capped an outstanding season by being named the Clarets’ Scholar of the Year.

Read full article

Club News

Jumeau Spreads His Wings

21 June 2018

Tristan Jumeau is no longer a young Claret, but the teenager hopes his grounding in the Turf Moor Academy will still lead to a career in football.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: United Still A Tough Nut To Crack

3 Hours ago

Burnley head to Manchester United with manager Sean Dyche insisting Old Trafford is still a tough fortress to breach.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Getting Closer

21 January 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is closing in on a comeback as the Clarets prepare for their eighth game in little more than a month at Manchester United.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Manchester United v Burnley

21 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Youngsters Top Clarets Cup Group

21 January 2020

Burnley have finished top of group A in the Clarets Cup, which sets up a quarter-final draw with Barnsley.

Read full article

View more