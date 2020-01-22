Skip to site footer
Dyche Delight as Clarets Bury Old Trafford Hoodoo

2 Hours ago

Sean Dyche saluted his players as Burnley buried their Old Trafford hoodoo in style.

The Clarets stormed to their first win at Manchester United since 1962 thanks to goals in either half from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez.

And after building on the weekend win over high-flying Leicester City, Dyche hailed a big week as the Clarets bounced back to winning ways.

“I’m just so pleased for the players because they have to stay resilient through those tough times and ups and downs,” said the Clarets boss.

“The last two games have been a brilliant reward for staying true to what we believe in.

“There is a lot of noise about Manchester United, but they’d only lost one here all season, so they are still a fine side.

“We came here with a thought that we could affect the game. We knew we would have to be resilient because they are always going to create chances.

“But Charlie Taylor got a big block in the first half and things like that count on nights like these.

“They couldn’t get their noses in front, and we did!”

Wood opened the scoring six minutes from half time with his 10th goal of the season – the third successive season he has hit double figures.

The Kiwi got on the end of Ben Mee’s knock down to rifle the ball past David De Gea and tee up a half time lead.

And local hero Rodriguez then struck surely his best goal in a Burnley shirt midway through the second half, playing a neat one-two with strike partner Wood and driving the ball high into the top corner from the left corner of the penalty area.

“It’s a great finish from Woody from a good set piece and then the second goal is just fantastic.

“To find a pocket of play like that and finish like that is superb and that’s probably just cemented Jay’s legendary status at the club.

“It was worthy of winning any game, that’s for sure,” added Dyche.

“I actually put a bit on the players at half time because I was like ‘don’t wait for the game. I know you are at Old Trafford, but we have to take the game on’ and I thought we did, and then we found that moment – and what a moment it was for Jay.”

The Clarets have surrendered two-goal leads on their previous two visits to Old Trafford. But there was no chance of lightning striking for a third time, especially when Luke Shaw’s 90th minute header was ruled out for a push on Jeff Hendrick.

“I’ve been here before and we’ve had two goal leads here before, but it’s just brilliant for the fans,” said a beaming Dyche.

“We’ve had a lot of noise and questions surrounding us, and that’s down to expectation. That’s fine because we want that expectation, but to bounce out of that important win against Leicester with another really good performance is testament to the players’ character.

“That’s two wins against top six teams, and to show that mentality shows how strong this group are.

“They stay together as a group and I’m very proud of that. It’s unlikely we are going to go through a Premier League without having a few bumps.

“But if you put the recent results into an eight-game run, that’s 12 points and you can suddenly say ‘well that’s a good run!’”


