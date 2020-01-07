Cropper: We Were Unlucky In The End

Right-back Jordan Cropper believes his side were unlucky to leave the City Ground with nothing, as the U23s suffered their first defeat in the league this season.

The Clarets fell to a 2-1 defeat, against second-placed Nottingham Forest, on a chilly afternoon in Nottinghamshire.

Despite halving the deficit with over 20 minutes to play, through a Josh Benson penalty, the hosts managed to keep the visitors at bay, despite a flurry of late chances.

And Nottingham-born Cropper, believes the side were ‘unlucky’ to not at least come away with a point, against a Forest side unbeaten in 11.

The former Ilkeston Town player said: “I think we should have definitely should have come away with something, especially in the first half we really put it on them.

“We looked a threat going forward, especially at set-pieces, we’re a big group so we are always a threat from the dead ball.

“Rob (Harker) had a great chance as well to put us ahead, but he was a bit unbalanced and the keeper saves it.

“So, I definitely think we could have come away with a draw, but Forest were a good side, but we were unlucky in the end.”

This week has seen six of the U23s senior players depart the club on loan, with five of the six going to League Two sides.

Skipper Anthony Glennon was the latest to make a loan switch, after joining Ian Holloway’s Grimsby Town on Tuesday morning, following Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney who signed for Morecambe on loan until the end of the season, with Christian N’Guesan linking up with Oldham Athletic, Scott Wilson joining Blyth Spartans and Olatunde Bayode weighing in at Curzon until the end of the season.

And Cropper admits, that despite losing a handful of key figures in the Clarets dressing room, it opens the door for younger players to follow into the footsteps of Joe McGlynn, Lewis Richardson and Ne-jai Tucker, who have been regular faces in the U23s this season.

“I think the young lads have done really well, all season, Ne-Jai, Joe and Lewis, they have all worked really hard.

“It’s a great opportunity for them all to step-up and show the coaches what they can do.

“We have lost a lot of the senior lads, but it opens the door for more of the younger lads to come in.

“I think Ne-Jai (Tucker) has done really well since he came in, as well as Rico (Richardson) and Joe (McGlynn) have been impressive up-front”, said Cropper.