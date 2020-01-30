Josh Brownhill: Career In Pictures

Here we take a look at Josh Brownhill's career in pictures.

Brownhill joined Preston North End as a scholar from Manchester United, at the beginning of the 2012/13 season, where he spent two and a half seasons at Deepdale, before joining then League One Barnsley on loan in January 2016.

The Warrington-born midfielder helped the Tykes to lift the Football League Trophy at Wembley that season, as well as earning promotion through the play-offs to the Championship, before signing for Bristol City in the summer.

After an impressive first season, he signed a new four-year deal in December 2017 at Ashton Gate, where he went on to make 161 appearances for the Robins, scoring 17 goals, including five in the current campaign, before making the move to the Clarets.

Brownhill had made his professional debut for Preston in October, 2013 in a 2-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic in the Football League Trophy.

He made his full debut for the Lilywhites a week later at Gillingham, where the central midfielder grabbed the winning goal, in a 2-1 win.

The former Manchester United schoolboy then went onto grab another two goals that season for Simon Grayson’s side; the opening goal in a 2-2 draw at Crawley Town and the winner at Brunton Park, in a 1-0 win over Carlisle United.

Brownhill came up against Sean Dyche’s Clarets' in July 2014 in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale, where he scored a delightful 40-yard free-kick.

He went onto help Grayson’s side to promotion from League One, after featuring 28 times for the Lilywhites in the 2014/15 season, although the midfielder missed out on the play-offs through injury.

After making just three starts in the first half of the season in the Championship for Preston, Brownhill joined League One promotion-hopefuls Barnsley on loan, in January, 2016.

And the on-loan man went on to help the Reds lift the Football League Trophy in a 3-2 win over Oxford United, before returning to Wembley to beat Millwall in the play-off final, after scoring in the play-off semi-finals against Walsall.

Brownhill returned to Ashton Gate, after a successful loan spell at Oakwell, where he went on to feature 32 times for Lee Johnson’s side in the 2016/17 season, including Burnley’s 2-0 win over the Robins in the FA Cup at Turf Moor in January, 2017.

The former North End youngster then made a season-high of 51 appearances for City in the 2017/18 season, with five goals to his name, as well as being a part of the side that beat Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup quarter-final at Ashton Gate.

Last season, Brownhill featured 49 times for Johnson’s side, striking six goals for the South West outfit, including the winner over then Premier League side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup and a stunning free kick against Blackburn Rovers at Ashton Gate.

This campaign, Brownhill made 29 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, with six goals to his name; one being a thunderbolt winner over Cardiff City in the Severn derby.