Woods: It Will Be A Good Test

Midfielder Ben Woods looking to grasp opportunity

9 Hours ago

First-year scholar Ben Woods believes it is a great opportunity for the youth team players to take their chances for the U23s as the Clarets travel to Bolton Wanderers.

Eleven members of Andy Farrell's develoment squad left Turf Moor last month on loan, to gain first-team experience around the Football League and National Leagues.

This has seen the door open for many of the youth team players to get the chance to feature for the U23s, with four youngsters making their debut in Burnley's previous Professional Development League fixture.

The Clarets take on Bolton Wanderers tonight (Monday) at the Leyland County Ground when there is likely to be a further shake-up amongst the team, with just six senior members of the squad left.

And U18 central-midfielder Woods admits it's a great opportunity for the younger players to impress and take on the challenge.

The former Manchester United schoolboy, who played against Bolton's youth team last week, said: "I think their team have some of the similar players to the game last week, but I don’t think anything will change from their perspective in the way they play.

"They are a good side, especially after everything they’ve been through and I’m sure we’ll be playing against some players who have first team experience so it will be a good test for us young players.

"I've had a chance in the U23’s before so I know what it’s like and it’s just about us getting used to the pace again and the slight adjustments physically because not much changes in any burnley side, but it’s always good to get the chance to play up.

"There’s not many changes from our U18 team to the U23 team, but we are obviously playing against older stronger players so us young players have to try and overcome this in different ways so it will be a good test for us and a good opporunity for all involved over the coming weeks."

Bolton currently sit bottom of the table and have lost their last 11 matches and when the two sides met earlier in the season, Burnley ran out 5-0 winners at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

Tonight's game kicks off at 7:00pm, at Leyland County Ground (LFA).


