Club News

Weekend Loan Review

MOTM performance from goalscorer Benson

11 Hours ago

A close look at how all the young Clarets out on loan fared over the weekend's fixtures

Six of the U23s were all in action over the weekend for their respective loan clubs around the country.

Josh Benson and Anthony Glennon came up against their fellow Burnley U23 teammates Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney, as Grimsby Town hosted Morecambe at Blundell Park.

Phillips and Benson, who won Grimsby's man-of-the-match awarrd, both found the net in the League Two clash, with the latter grabbing his first professional goal, in Town's 2-1 win.

Glennon Cooney .jpgAbove: Glennon and Cooney battle for the ball

Midfielder Christian N'Guessan was an unused substitute in Oldham's 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Jordan Cropper's, Rob Harker's and Will Harris' respective games for Chesterfield, Hartlepool and Warrington Town were a victim of Storm Dennis, as their matches against Yeovil Town, Solihull Moors and Ashton United were postponed.

Defender Oliver Younger, who signed for Irish side, St Patricks Athletic, last week, was on the bench on Friday as Athletic fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Blyth Spartans loanee Scott Wilson and Curzon Ashton's Olatunde Bayode still remain injured.

Pictures courtesy of Lee Blease / Grimsby Town

 


