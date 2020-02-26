VACANCY: Assistant Groundsperson

Assistant Groundsperson

Remuneration + benefits: 20 days’ holiday

Salary dependent on experience

Contract type: Permanent 35 hours per week

Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm (additional hours as the job requires).

Closing Date: Monday 9th March 2020

Interview Date: TBC

Burnley Football Club is looking to recruit an Assistant Groundsperson to the Groundstaff team.

This role will involve working closely with the Groundstaff, Coaching staff and Contactors.

The successful applicant will be expected to:

• Carry out day to day maintenance of the football clubs playing surfaces and surrounding areas.

• Maintain all pitch equipment in line with manufacturers’ standards to ensure optimum operation.

• Liaise appropriately with all members of the club’s staff and visitors on a daily basis.

• Assist with matchday Groundstaff responsibilities.

• Adhere to all health and safety aspects of the role.

An ideal candidate will have;

• Level 2 Sports Turf Maintenance (or equivalent).

• Good knowledge of all types of machinery.

• Previous experience of working in a football environment (desirable but not essential).

• Spraying certificates (desirable but not essential).

• The ability to thrive working outdoor in all conditions.

• Capability to work well in a team but equally independent using own initiative.

• The understanding and professionalism required to work in this specific environment.

• The flexibility to work within the changeable schedule of a football club.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form which can be found on HERE. Burnley Football Club no longer accept CV’s.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified.